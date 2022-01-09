Who is Iszac Henig? Male Trans Swimmer DEFEATS UPenn Female Trans Athlete Lia Thomas

UPenn female trans swimmer Lia Thomas faced defeat by another transgender swimmer. A Yale male transgender swimmer, Iszac Henig defeated Thomas in both the women's 100- and 400-yard freestyle races at an Ivy League swim meet Saturday. It is important here to note that Henig is transitioning from female to male, while Lia has transitioned from male to female.

Lia Thomas had received a lot of flak after creating two national records in the women's 200-meter freestyle and 500-meter freestyle at the Zippy Invitational. Her participation in the swimming events as a woman drew protests from various circles. Parents, as well as decorated personalities, cited that letting Lia participate in the women's team is unfair to other participants who are biologically women.

Who is Iszac Henig?

A California native, 20-year-old Iszac Henig competed in three events at the meet between Yale, Dartmouth, and UPenn that took place in Philadelphia and won all three. According to DailyMail, Henig even set a record for the women's 50-yard freestyle.

Henig, came out to coaches and teammates last year in April 2021. He has been competing in Yale's women's team for three years and decided to delay taking hormones for his transition. This means he is eligible to remain on the women's squad.

'Weird position'

Henig told the New York Times in July that 'coming out as a trans guy' put him a 'weird position.' "I could start hormones to align more with myself, or wait, transition socially, and keep competing on a women's swim team. I decided on the latter," he said.

Although Henig did not start his testosterone treatment, he did have his breasts removed. He revealed his bare chest pulling down the top of his swimsuit after one of hi victories.

'I can't wrap my head around this'

Lia Thomas, on the other hand, had competed on the UPenn men's team for three years before transitioning to female and joined the women's team this year. After Lia's wins, the outraged parents of fellow swimmers had written a letter to the NCAA demanding that the rules for competing for trans athletes be changed.

Henig's entry into the picture has complicated the already chaotic situation even more. "I can't wrap my head around this. The NCAA needs to do something about this," a UPenn parent told DailyMail on the condition of anonymity.