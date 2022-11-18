Who is Ines de Ramon? Brad Pitt Seen With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife at a Bono Concert

All eyes are on Ines de Ramon after Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt was seen hanging out with her at a recent Bono concert. This has sent rumour mills working overnight to romantically connect the two.

This may have been a public outing for de Ramon who quietly separated from husband Paul Wesley in 2022. The Vampire Diaries actor was first spotted with de Ramon after a dinner date in June 2018, holding hands. But the duo had kept a such low profile that their marriage came to light only after they were seen wearing wedding bands!

However, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in September 2022 that Wesley and de Ramon had separated after three years of marriage.

A Professional in Jewelry Industry

Ines de Ramon is the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been with the company for three years now. de Ramon has worked in the retail department at Swiss luxury jewelry company de GRISOGONO for four years, and was also with Christie's jewelry department for a year.

She graduated with a degree in business administration, holds a nutrition health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and holds two Colored Stone Essentials certifications from the Gemological Institute of America. The jeweller is proficient in multiple languages â€“ German, Italian, Spanish and English, but her native tongue is French.

Paul Wesley and de Ramon got married in 2019 just days after word got around that the duo were seeing each other. de Ramon is considered to be a very private person. She had kept her relationship with Wesley under the wraps and tries to keep her life out of the spotlight. But now after being spotted with Brad Pitt, the media's eyes will only be on her.

de Ramon was seen at a Bono show with the Oceans actor in Los Angeles on November 13. They have said to have arrived together before joining up with former super model Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.