Who is Hunter Biden's Ex-Girlfriend Zoe Kestan? Lingerie Designer Testifies Against him

Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend testified against him in front of the grand jury conducting his tax probe, The Post reported. A lingerie entrepreneur, Zoe Kestan, 28, allegedly got dumped after urging Hunter to get off drugs.

Quoting a source, The Post reported that Zoe appeared before the panel in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday gave her testimony on Hunter's whereabouts and spending habits during 2018.

The duo was spotted together attending art-show openings and parties on Manhattan's Lower East Side at the time. The source noted that the questions were majorly about what hotels Hunter stayed at and if she knew where his money came from.

Before Zoe, Lunden Roberts, a former stripper with whom Hunter has a 3-year-old daughter out of wedlock took the stand. Roberts had hit Hunter with a paternity suit after the birth of their daughter, Navy Joan in August 2018. The suit, however, was settled in March 2020.

Who is Zoe Kestan?

Zoe is a lingerie and textile designer, who uses the online handle 'weed slut 420.' With over 70K followers on Instagram, she is also an artist whose Polaroid shots have featured in group shows with Bernadette Van-Huy, Danny McDonald, and Sam Pulitzer. She has also walked the ramp in London Fashion Week.

'Cooking Meth'

According to the source, Zoe testified about staying with Hunter at expensive hot spots including the Four Seasons, Mercer, SIXTY SoHo, and Soho Grand hotels in Manhattan and at the Hollywood Roosevelt, NoMad, and Jeremy West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Zoe even recalled a month-long stay at LA's celebrity-friendly Chateau Marmont where former SNL star John Belushi died of an overdose in 1982. It's admittedly the same place Hunter learned to 'cook' meth, before being blacklisted because of multiple complaints related to his drug use in 2018, as written in his 2021 memoir Beautiful Things.

Zoe also noted that Hunter asked her to withdraw 'thousands of dollars at a time' from ATMs and provided her with cash to purchase clothing, meals, and other things. She, however, had no idea where Hunter got the money from, the source noted.

The source further noted that federal agents tracked down Zoe at her apartment in New York City and subpoenaed her to testify before the grand jury telling her that her name surfaced in Hunter's investigation.

A rep for Hunter was not available for comment. Zoe also denied commenting on her testimony further.