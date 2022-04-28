Who is Henrik Fisker? Founder of Tesla Rival, Whom Elon Musk Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets, Quits Twitter

The founder of Tesla's rival company has quit Twitter after Elon Musk bought the micro-blogging site for $44 billion. Henrik Fisker, who founded the electric automobile company Fisker Inc, has left Twitter and shifted to Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram.

As Twitter accepted Musk's offer to purchase the company, Fisker told his followers that he shall be giving further updates about him on Instagram.

Fisker Switched To Instagram

"Please follow me on IG from now on if you want updates. Thanks. #Fisker #Love #EV #ESG #ClimateCrisis #follow," said Fisker in his last tweet before deactivating his account.

And minutes after, Fisker's account was deactivated. However, Fisker didn't discuss Musk's Twitter deal in his previous tweets but both have been on and off rivals for years.

Tesla Claimed Fisker Stole Trade Secrets

Tesla had previously sued Fisker in 2008, claiming that he stole Tesla's trade secret, design, and other ideas. Although, Fisker won that suit as it went to arbitration.

The rivalry resurfaced last year as Fisker company announced that it will roll out electric cars by 2023 after it struck a deal with Foxconn.

The Fisker Ocean SUV, the company's first car, is due to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2022. That vehicle will also be the first all-electric papal transport vehicle (or Popemobile, if you prefer), according to Fortune.

Fisker Karma

Fisker Automotive, Fisker's previous company, had introduced one of the world's first production of luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicles Fisker Karma in 2008. The luxury sedan was introduced at North American International Auto Show and its deliveries began in 2011, just before Tesla's Model S came into the market.

But Fisker was marred by a number of challenges as it faced issues with the battery pack and its supplier went bankrupt soon after the deliveries began.

The company also lost a shipment of vehicles from the factory in Finland that built them in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy struck Port Newark, New Jersey, where they were being stored, according to Fox Business.

Fisker Had Gone Bankrupt

Fisker had gone bankrupt after he left the company in 2013. The next year, his company's assets were sold to Wanxiang Group, a Chinese company. A $139 million loss was also registered by the Department of Energy as it had given a green vehicle loan to Fisker company.

Later in 2016, Fisker founded Fisker Inc. He also changed his policy and planned to make full-fledged electric vehicles rather making hybrids.