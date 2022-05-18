Who is Hansjorg Wyss? Swiss-Born Left Wing Mega Donor Accused of Funneling Dark Money Into US Elections

Billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has constantly hogged the limelight in the recent past for allegedly donating "dark money" to the political parties in U.S. thereby influencing the country's politics.

A watchdog group, Americans for Public Trust, had recently filed a lawsuit against FEC accusing the commission of causing an inordinate delay to act on a complaint filed against Wyss in May 2021.

APT has accused Wyss, 87, of donating money to the democrats during 2020 Presidential elections. Wyss is not a citizen of U.S. which makes his direct donations to political candidates or political action committees illegal. However, Wyss camp has been tightlipped over his residential status in U.S.

Is Wyss's Philanthropy Merely a Garb?

With an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, Wyss is the founder and the former president cum chairman of Synthes Holding AG, a company manufacturing medical device. Also, Wyss Foundation has assets more than $2 billion. He is referred to as one of the biggest philanthropists of the world.

The ongoing lawsuit has attracted the interest of social media followers who have questioned Wyss to reveal his residential status in U.S. The followers are keen to know whether or not Wyss holds a green card.

At the same time, the law suit clearly states that the funds were doled out to the Democrats through Wyss Foundation and Berger Action Fund to run the election campaigns of Democrats in last elections.

A report published by Real Clear Politics stated that the spokespersons of both the organizations denied the allegations adding Wyss Foundation funded projects related to conservation, economic opportunity, medical advancements, and the arts while the Berger Action Fund worked around creating solutions to the problems attached to biodiversity and climate crises, income inequality, and health disparities.

The report also stated that Wyss's organizations funded President Joe Biden's election campaign through a "well camouflaged" chain of organizations. The anonymous donors provided $145 million to groups supporting Joe Biden during the 2020 election which was much more than $28.4 million spent on behalf of Donald Trump.

A Twitter user wrote: "Is Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, one of the largest left-wing megadonors, an American citizen? "According to a biography of Wyss, written by his sister Hedi Wyss and reported first by RealClearPolitics, the answer is no."

Another twitter user, while replying to @BetoORourke, stated: "Robert...You will be a three time strike out. President, Senator, Governor...You are out!!! Where are your buddies Oprah? Letterman? Kimmel? Colbert??? How much money are you receiving from the socialist George Soros and his funded groups? And how about Swiss Hansjorg Wyss?"