Who is Hadley Palmer? Connecticut Mom Pleads Guilty to Inappropriately Filming Minors in her $10M Mansion

A Connecticut socialite pleaded guilty to secretly recording at least three people, including a child in a sexual condition in her multi-million dollar Greenwich mansion. A mother of four, Hadley Palmer was charged with three counts of voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor stemming from incidents that took place in 2017 and 2018. Palmer pleaded guilty to all the charges against her on January 19.

It is important to note here that as part of the plea deal, two serious charges against her were dropped including a Class A felony involving employing a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography.

According to the New York Post, Palmer was charged with allegations of filming someone either naked or in their underwear with the 'intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desire of such person (defendant) or any other person.'

Case sealed from public

Judge John Blawie noted in a February 1 ruling that Palmer knowingly 'photographed, filmed, and recorded certain individuals without their knowledge or consent, and under circumstances where those individuals were not in plain view, and had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and at least one photograph taken by the defendant depicted a person who was a minor' between 2017 and 2018.

In a rather unusual move, Judge Blawie ordered Palmer's case be sealed from the public, limiting most of the details and criminal proceedings from being accessed. The judge noted that it was done to protect the identities of the victims.

Palmer's case was earlier sealed four months ago as well after she was arrested on October 22. She appeared in court before judge Blawie on October 25 and requested accelerated rehabilitation, which the judge approved. Accelerated rehabilitation requires cases to be sealed by state law.

Registered sex offender

According to The Associated Press, the gravity of the original charges against Palmer made her ineligible for the aforementioned program.

Palmer's attorney, Michael Meehan filed a motion on January 14 to seal her file, which was granted on January 20. Attorneys of the victims also favored the motion to seal the case. Palmer is also requesting the judge to seal portions of her sentencing including her own testimony from the public.

The daughter of hedge fund founder, Jerrold Fine, the 53-year-old socialite will be required to register as a sex offender. She is currently in the middle of her divorce proceedings with her venture capitalist husband, Bradley Palmer.

Palmer began her 90 days imprisonment in the state's women's prison as part of her plea deal on February 4.