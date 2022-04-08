Who is Guo Wengui? Chinese Tycoon Was Instrumental in Publicizing Hunter Biden Sleaze Tapes, Sex and Drug Orgies

Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui was instrumental in publicizing the contents of the infamous laptop of Hunter Biden, a report has revealed. During the 2020 presidential campaign,

Guo had worked with the Trump administration's chief strategist Steve Bannon. The billionaire was involved in disseminating videos and pictures showing Hunter Biden engaging in sex acts and using drugs.

Guo had issued detailed instructions in two Whatsapp groups, asking his supporters to package, post, and promote hundreds of explicit images and other material about Biden.

Details that Guo asked to publish were real but he asked supporters to couple information with false claims that it came from Chinese sources, and that the Chinese government had used it to obtain leverage over Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, Mother Jones reported.

Guo Linked Hunter Biden's Pics To China

Guo told supporters in an October 24, 2020, message, "We have to express...The Chinese Communist Party used these to threaten Hunter and [Joe] Biden," according to Mother Jones.

However, supporters who received Guo's messages quickly figured out that Guo was lying about China's role. "They tried to link the Biden family to the (Chinese Communist Party). They wanted to help Trump win," revealed a person involved in the matter on the condition of anonymity.

Guo asked his supporters to make various false claims related to Hunter Biden's revelations. He asked his supporters to post that Hunter had sex with underage Chinese girls and the Chinese government had created or obtained the compromising videos and images and used them to blackmail the Bidens. These claims were made on GNews but they had no evidence which could support their allegations.

"It was a lie. In all the pictures, we didn't see any Asians, so how could the CCP have taken all the pictures?" said a person who revealed the conversation.

Guo Had Left China in 2014

Guo had fled to the US in 2014 as Chinese officials were to arrest him under Chinese officials who had accused money laundering, fraud and other charges.

He launched two media projects with Bannon G News and GTV Media Group between 2018 to 2020.

Guo, who started his career as a public servant in China's Shandong Province, built and owned Pangu Plaza, a seven-star hotel in Beijing. He also has stakes in China's Founder Securities through another business.

In 2021, Guo's three companies -- GTV Media Group, Saraca Media Group, and Voice of Guo Media -- reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to pay $539 million in refunds. The fines were linked to illegal fundraising for the companies.