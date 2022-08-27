Who is Gulsen Colakoglu? Arrest of 'Turkey's Madonna' Divides the Country as Erdogan's Islamists Target Singer

The arrest of Turkish singer Gulsen Colakoglu over her comments on the religious school attended by the president Tayyip Erdogan has sparked a political controversy in Turkey.

Gulsen,46, during a concert in April had cracked a joke about one of the musicians' pervert side adding that he "graduated from Imam Hatip (religious schools)". President Erdogan also studied at first Imam Hatip religious schools.

The singer's video on the comments went viral thereby evoking a tumult in the conservatives across the country.

Is Gulsen Being Made a Scapegoat in the Name of Politics?

The singer on the other hand is crying foul over her arrest adding that she was just trying to defend the freedom of expression. It is noteworthy that Gulsen has been criticized by the conservatives for her revealing dresses and for openly supporting the LGBTQ community.

It is being said that president Erdogan in order to garner the support of the conservatives for the forthcoming elections in the country had the singer arrested.

On the other hand, the Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition party, has extended support to the singer by urging upon the judiciary for her release.

According to a report published by BBC News it is stated that the 46-year-old's arrest has split the country, with conservative and pro-government supporters widely describing her remarks as "insolence", while more liberal and pro-opposition voices criticized her arrest as disproportionate and reactionary.

The move also comes amid ongoing discussions around the AKP's alleged "interventions into lifestyles", in addition to recent bans on a number of music festivals in the country, the report stated further.

A Twitter user expressed her opinion adding, "Turkish singer #GuIsen was already been the target of lsIamic circles for her stage outfits and support for d #LGBTQ community. #GulsenColakoglu .... Woman empowerment."

Another user stated, "Turkish pop star Gulsen Colakoglu has been arrested on charges of "inciting hatred and enmity" with a joke she made about Turkey's Islamic schools. Gulsen was already been the target of Islamic circles for her stage outfits and support for the LGBTQ community."