Who is Greg Steube? Republican Congressman Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Judiciary Committee Hearing on Gun Control (Watch)

A Republican congressman pulled out a bunch of guns during Judiciary Committee's hearing on gun control. Greg Steube, who attended the hearing virtually, brandished his three guns stating that those would be useless under the proposed laws as the lower capacity of magazines don't fit in them.

He claimed that he has the freedom to do whatever he wishes o do with his guns in his home in the US.

Steube Claimed Democrats Want To Ban Guns

"Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don't even want to let me show what they're trying to ban. I'm an American in my own home, and I'll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman," said Steube.

He targeted Democrats saying that they want to take away 'law-abiding citizens' ability to purchase the firearm of their choice. The congressman claimed that they are using a magazine ban to take away people's ability to purchase handguns.

Steube Showed His Three Guns With Different Magazines

The law graduate from the University of Florida also posted his video of brandishing guns during the hearing. In the footage, he argued that the ban on heavy capacity magazines will indirectly result in the ban on guns. He showed three of his handguns one after another.

"Right here in front of me, I have a Sig Sauer P226. It comes with a 21-round magazine. This gun would be banned," said Steube. Then he showed two more handguns with different magazines stating that those two guns would also be banned as the smaller capacity of magazines don't fit in them.

The congressman also showed a small handgun which he said he carries "every single day in order to protect me, my family, my wife, my home." But he told that his small handgun would also be useless as a 6-round magazine wouldn't fit in them.

Greg, who has served for 2 years in the Florida Senate and 6 years in the Florida House, also served with distinction from 2004 to 2008 as an Airborne Infantry Officer and a JAG Corps Officer in the US Army.

The congressman also headed Detainee Operations in Iraq from 2006 to 2007 with the 25th Infantry Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Currently, he serves on the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees in Congress.