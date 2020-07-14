Grant Imahara, who was popular as the host of Mythbusters, passed away on Monday. A spokesperson for Discovery confirmed the news to leading media organizations. However, he didn't reveal the details or the cause of his death. The former White Rabbit Project host was 49.

Imahara is known for his work in Discovery's MythBusters, where he co-hosted more than 200 episodes starting with the show's Season 3 in the year 2005. He continued his work as a co-host with the show until 2014.

Apart from his other stints, the former host had earlier worked as a model for Industrial Light Plus Magic. According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Discovery released a statement which read: "We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," the statement further read, "He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Reports said that Imahara died from a brain aneurysm. After the news of the former longtime Mythbusters alumni's death spread on social media, host Adam Savage took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt message that read: "I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years."

He further expressed that Grant was not only a brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also generous, easygoing and a gentleman by his personality. He added, "Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend."

Moreover, on the work front, Grant Imahara's work includes Geoff Peterson, the robotic sidekick on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Grant had made appeared multiple times on the CBS show as well. He was born in Los Angeles in 1970. As an engineer at Lucasfilm's THX and ILM divisions, Imahara had pursued robotics and physics.

He also played a major role in creating blockbuster movies such as Jurassic Park, The Terminator, The Matrix, xXx and the reissues of the original Star during his decade-long tenure.