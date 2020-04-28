The World Health Organization (WHO) mentioned on Tuesday that it is increasing the supply of diagnostic tests and protective equipment with a new aim on Latin America where the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading.

Paul Molinaro, who is the chief of WHO operations support and logistics, stated that the worldwide vaccine shipments got disrupted in April and if it is continued into May then there will be major gaps in immunisations and also disruption of a few food supply chains.

Panama to serve as a hub for regional distribution of personal protective equipment

"We saw the international air transport system on which we are quite dependent for movement of cargo gradually shut down. So we are at the point now where we need to look for solutions to this," Molinaro told a UN virtual news briefing in Geneva. It was "always willing to take more offers" of commercial aircraft. Panama will serve as a hub for regional distribution of personal protective equipment and other supplies in Latin America, he said.

(With agency inputs)