The World Health Organization is going to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic which 'threatens to tear at the fabric of the international cooperation', the chief stated on Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general congratulated "the many member states who have expressed their support and solidarity" at the two-day annual ministerial assembly.

Tedros Welcomed a European Union Resolution

He welcomed a European Union (EU) resolution, adopted by consensus by WHO's 194 member states, that calls for an independent evaluation of the international response, "including, but not limited to, WHO's performance". "We want accountability more than anyone," Tedros said. "We will continue providing strategic leadership to coordinate the global response" to the pandemic.

He made no reference to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump, contained in Trump's letter to WHO tweeted overnight, to permanently halt funding for the WHO if it did not commit to improvements within 30 days and to reconsider U.S. membership.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people globally and infected over 4.8 million people worldwide. The virus has spread to more than 170 countries.

