Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson gifted his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian a diamond ring in the reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". The 28-year-old basketball player was seen gifting the diamond ring to Khloe Kardashian in the new promo of the show.

In the promo, we see the athlete gifting the reality star a pink diamond ring. The 35-year-old Kardashian says: "Look what Tristan gave me last night: a pink diamond." In reply to this statement, Scott Disick, who had once dated Kourtney Kardashian, said: "It looks fully like an engagement ring!". Well, it doesn't look like Khloe is ready to be Tristan's fiancée. She had her reply ready and she said, "No, No". The promo video was filmed right after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

According to multiple sources who spoke to US Weekly, Tristan betrayed and cheated his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. On February 17, 2019, the NBA player was seen getting cosy with Jordyn Woods, the 21-year-old model, at a party. A source told US Weekly that the pair was spotted making out. It is also reported that Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods were all over each other at the party. When Khloe Kardashian found out about this, she was disappointed and then called it quits with the basketball player.

Previously, Tristan had also been caught cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, with many women. He made headlines for this behaviour and this is not the first time. The reality star and the NBA player have a daughter, True, who is now 18 months old. After their split, the stars have made sure they perform their parental duties for their daughter diligently.

According to a source who spoke to US Weekly, True's parents have been spending time because of True and it also seems like Tristan wants to get back together with Khloe. The source added that Khloe does not seem like she wants to reconcile but she does encourage Tristan to spend lots of time with their daughter.