Celebrity British chef Gary Rhodes, known for signature spiked hair, passed away at the age of 59 years, on Tuesday evening in Dubai. The cause of the death is not known yet. Rhodes, well known for his culinary skills, was a familiar face on MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef USA.

The statement issued by the family read:

"The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Speaking to the media outlets, Jaideep Bhatia, PR director of the Grosvenor House Dubai, said that the celebrity chef was working "until the day he died".

"He arrived in Dubai in 2007 and had two restaurants, Rhodes 2010 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, and Rhodes W1 at the Grosvenor, He was working until the day he died. He was working until Tuesday, said Bhatia declining to divulge any other details.

Rhodes' journey from south London to Dubai

Born in south London, Rhodes opened City Rhodes, his first restaurant in 1997. The next year, the chef opened Rhodes, his second venture, in the square. Both the restaurants have been awarded Michelin Stars.

Rhodes moved to Dubai in 2011 and opened two restaurants, Rhodes W1 at Grosvenor House Dubai and Rhodes Twenty10 at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort.

At the age of 27, Rhodes made his debut on the small screen with Hot Chefs. Host of Masterchef USA (2000, 2001), Rhodes also started his own TV programme Rhodes Around Britain and Gary's Perfect Christmas . During his lifetime, Rhodes authored New British Classics and The Complete Cookery Year along with more than 20 cookery books. He was awarded the coveted OBE, in 2006, for his services in the hospitality sector.

The world mourns the death of the celebrity chef

The news of his demise brought a flurry of condolence messages by those associated with him. His Dubai-based hotels released a joint statement: "The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE. Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend. No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

Gordon Ramsay wrote on twitter, "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map... You'll be missed."

'Incredible ambassador for British cooking'

Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: "Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun."

"Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant Chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well Chef", tweeted Michelin-starred chef Simon Hulstone.

Daniel Clifford, chef patron at the Michelin-starred Midsummer House in Cambridge wrote: "Rest in peace a true British classic Gary Rhodes you open the door for so many young English cooks."

BBC chef Andrew Scott wrote: "So sad to hear that Gary Rhodes has passed away. He was one of the first tv chefs that got me addicted to cooking. RIP Gary you legend x". Gary O Hanlan, from Saturday Kitchen, expressed: "Ah no. The inspiration for many a good dinner and bad hair cut in my youth (and still today) Gary Rhodes and Floyd were always on the TV at home when I was a kid. Gone too soon".