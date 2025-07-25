Who is FC Conradie? South African Game Reserve CEO Killed by Elephant in Shocking Wildlife Tragedy

A tragic wildlife incident claimed the life of 39-year-old FC Conradie, the CEO of Gondwana Private Game Reserve in South Africa, on July 22. The conservationist and entrepreneur was killed after being attacked by an elephant while walking on the grounds of his own game reserve in Mossel Bay, Western Cape. Local authorities confirmed that emergency responders arrived at the scene around 8:00 a.m. to find Conradie with severe injuries. Paramedics declared him dead shortly after arrival.

The elephant responsible had already left the area by the time help arrived. While exact details remain under investigation, officials have refrained from confirming any specific cause for the animal's aggression. A source familiar with the situation suggested Conradie may have been attempting to steer elephants away from a tourist lodging area when one turned hostile and attacked.

This marks the second fatal encounter with elephants at Gondwana within the past year, raising questions about the challenges of managing wildlife interactions, even within protected reserves. Visitors to Gondwana, a luxury safari destination that offers close-up experiences with Africa's Big Five, are routinely reminded to maintain safe distances from wildlife.

The reserve released an official statement mourning the death of its CEO, describing him as "a passionate conservationist, a loving husband, and father of three." The tribute emphasized that Conradie's life work centered on the preservation of African wildlife and sustainable tourism. His death, they added, leaves a "deep void" in the conservation community.

Gondwana staff have asked for privacy as they grieve and have urged the public to avoid speculation until investigations conclude. The game reserve continues operations under heightened safety reviews.