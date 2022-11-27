Who is Farideh Moradkhani? Ayatollah Khamenei's Niece Asks Nations to Cut Ties with 'Murderous' Regime

One of the nieces of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has exhorted world nations to disconnect all ties with Tehran over the ongoing brutal suppression of anti-hijab and anti-regime protests across the country. The video of Farideh Moradkhani, who is the daughter of the Iranian clerical leader, was released days after she was arrested by the regime following her vocal support of the anti-regime protests that erupted after the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Time Has Come

'Free and brave Iranians' will overthrow the oppressive regime, Farideh says in the video, adding that what Iranians need at the moment is the support of the outside world. "The time has come for all the freedom-loving countries to recall all their representatives from Iran as a symbolic gesture, and expel the representatives and affiliates of this brutal regime from their countries, and in this way express solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Iran," she says in the video, which has gone viral after Iranian activist group HRANA shared it online.

"O free people, be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime ... This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and does not know any rules except force and maintaining power," she says in the video.

450 Protesters Have Been Killed

According to HRANA, at least 450 protesters have been killed by the regime ever since the anti-hijab protests started two months ago. While the dead include 63 minors, more than 18,000 people are still under detention.

Farideh Moradkhani also said the United Nations shares blame for the rights suppression in Iran. "What else has the United Nations done in the face of this clear and obvious oppression that is perpetrated on brave Iranians, except for a few expressions of regret and short and ineffective statements?" she asked, according to Al Arabiya.

Farideh's brother Mahmoud Moradkhani said his sister was arrested on last Wednesday. Mahmoud, who lives in France, said Farideh following a court order to appear at the Tehran prosecutor's office. Mahmoud's Twitter bio says he is "an opponent of the Islamic Republic.

Farideh in Evin Prison

According to HRANA, Farideh is currently in Tehran's Evin security prison. Farideh, who was arrested earlier this year by the Intelligence ministry, was released on bail. HRANA said Farideh had been slapped with charges that attracted a 15-year prison sentence.

Ali Moradkhani Arangeh, her father, was a Shi'ite cleric, who later became a critic of the Iranian clerical regime. Arangeh, who was a prominent opposition figure, was married to Ayatollah Khamenei' sister Badri Khamenei. He died recently in Tehran.

An engineer by profession, Farideh has also been an outspoken critic of Iran's clerical regime.

This is not the first time family members of high ranking Iranian authorities coming out in support of anti-regime protests. Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, the daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was given a jail term in 2012 after she was accused of "anti-state propaganda".