Who is Eric Schwerin? Hunter Biden's Business Partner Made 19 trips to White House, Met Joe Biden

The visitors' log of the White House during the Obama administration suggests that Hunter Biden's business partner Eric Schwerin paid more than a dozen visits to the White House and had met then-Vice President Joe Biden. The revelation indicates that Biden's claims that he knew nothing of his son's business dealings could not be true.

Schwerin met with Vice President Biden on November 17, 2010, in the West Wing, when he was the president of the since-dissolved investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, reported The New York Post after reviewing the visitor's logs from the White House.

Biden has previously maintained that he is unaware of his son's foreign business matters. "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," he told the media in 2019.

The revelation also found that Schwerin had also met Joe and Jill's close associates when he was negotiating key foreign deals in many countries, including China.

Schwerin's direct meetings with Biden and his close aides botch Biden's claims that he was unaware of business dealings.

Schwerin Had Access to Biden's Personal Finances

Hunter Biden's associate had also direct access to Biden's personal finances, which suggests that Schwerin had deep involvement in Bidens' personal and professional lives.

Schwerin had also dealt with Biden's taxes and potentially told him the financial benefits if he works with him.

Schwerin had also met Biden's then assistant for intergovernmental affairs and public liaison, Evan Ryan, in October 2009 just months after Hunter co-founded Rosemont Seneca.

The meeting was held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building where Biden's office was based.

Not Everyone Has Access VP at White House

Hunter's abandoned laptop had also revealed that Ryan worked for a top government official and acted as a bridge for Hunter Biden and his cronies.

Senator Ron Johnson pointed out that not everyone gets to meet the Vice President of the United States in the White House and urged the press to ask why Hunter Biden's business associates had that privilege and were given access to the Obama White House.

Johnson believes that it's additional evidence that suggests Biden lied when he said he never discussed Hunter's foreign business dealings.