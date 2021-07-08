Former cop Eric Adams has won the Democratic nomination and is likely to be elected as the next Mayor of the New York City. Adams won with a narrow margin against Kathryn Garcia. Elections to the post of New York Mayor will be held on November 2, 2021 to replace the current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adams got 403,333 votes amounting to 50.5 percent and Garcia got 394,907 votes amounting to 49.5 percent vote share. The margin is just 8,426 votes but Adams has already been declared the Democratic nominee. It is said that of 126,000 absentee ballots, only 942 are yet to be counted and this would not change the results.

Adams has released a statement in this regard. "While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City," he said.

Speaking about the general election, Adams said: "Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers."

Lesser-Known Facts About Eric Adams

1) The Brooklyn Man

Eric Leroy Adams was born in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He grew up in South Jamaica, Queens. His mother worked as a housecleaner and father was a butcher.

2) Education

He graduated from Bayside High School in Queens in 1978. To continue education, he had to work as a clerk. He received an associate degree from the New York City College of Technology, a BA from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and completed MPA from Marist College.

3) The Tragic Incident

Adams experienced a tragic incident in his life when he was 15 years old. He and his brother were arrested on charges of criminal trespassing. They were beaten up by the New York Police Department officers. Adams suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following the incident.

4) Turning Point

Instead of being angry and taking the wrong route, he got motivated to enter law enforcement. It is said that a local pastor told him that he could bring reforms in police culture from within by joining the police force. Adams made it the aim of his life and succeeded in becoming a cop.

5) The Top Cop

Adams served as an officer in the New York City Transit Police and then the New York City Police Department for over two decades. He retired as a captain.

6) In Politics

Adams served in the New York State Senate from 2006 to 2013. He was representing the 20th Senate district in Brooklyn. He got elected as the Brooklyn Borough President in 2013. This was a big achievement as he became the first African American to hold the position. Due to his work he was re-elected to the same post in November 2017.

7) Mayoral Election

Adams has been chosen as the Democratic nominee to contest for the post of New York City Mayor. He will fight against Republican nominee, activist Curtis Sliwa in the general election.