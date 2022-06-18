Who is Emma Wright? Art Teacher Forces Young Girls To Pose Topless, Smoke and Masturbate For Pictures

Emma Wright, a 41-year-old high school teacher, was removed from her job after she forced female students to pose topless for a project. Wright has also been accused of making students pose in their underwear while simulating masturbation gesture.

Girls Posed With Alcohol Bottles To Cover Their Breasts

The incident took place at Huxlow Science College in Northamptonshire, England, where Wright was working as an art teacher. The controversial photo shoot took place in the college's classroom.

The Sun reported that the incident involved female students who were 15 year-olds at the time. Wright not only asked the girls to pose partially naked but also click each other's pictures.

The outlet claimed that the graphic pictures included some students using alcohol bottles and their hands to cover up their bare breasts. Some other saw the young girls posing with offensive gestures while smoking and dressed in their uniforms.

It was also reported that in few pictures included the young girls posing in their underwear. Their hands were placed inside the undergarment as they imitated masturbation.

Wright brands her Termination as Injustice

Branding her termination as wrongful, Wright said it was an injustice. "I am a good person. I am not the person they are making me out to be," she told The Sun.

The incident came to light after a student's portfolio carrying the pictures was found by the school's head of design. The matter was then reported to the Teaching Regulation Agency, which removed the art teacher from the teaching register for two years.

Claiming that the TRA "have not got an understanding of art in education," Wright said, "I feel there is a deep injustice about it, but I am not going to appeal because I no longer wish to teach. I have written to my MP [local political representative], the union and the education minister regarding this. I really feel very strongly about it. I am really quite upset about it. It is a position I never thought I would be in."

"Those students were wonderful students. I have no bad feelings towards those students at all," added the teacher who now runs a care home.