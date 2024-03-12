Who Is Ellie Bentley? Ex-Girlfriend of Soccer Star Fighting for Life After Being Dragged Under Car in Horror Hit-and-Run While Taking Cover During Shooting

The former girlfriend of a U.S. soccer star is in critical condition following a hit-and-run after she got caught in the crossfire of a shootout on the streets of St. Louis. Ellie Bentley, 22, regained consciousness on Saturday after spending two weeks in the ICU following the traumatic incident that took place at 3 am on February 25.

Bentley, a British woman, relocated to the U.S. last year with her then-boyfriend Indiana Vassilev. She was stepping out of her car when a gunfire exchange suddenly erupted. Bentley rushed for cover and hid herself under a nearby vehicle as bullets started to fly in the eclectic Grove neighborhood of St. Louis.

Almost Killed

However, without her knowledge, the car she sought refuge under, was already occupied, with the male driver trying to escape the chaos. As the vehicle sped away, Bentley was hit and dragged along the road for two blocks.

She was quickly transported to the hospital, having sustained multiple broken limbs, and remained in intensive care for two weeks before being discharged on Saturday.

Following the incident, Bentley has undergone five major reconstructive surgeries and will have additional operations in the near future.

Her attorney, Ben Tobin, said that her journey to recovery will be a lengthy process. "She had just gotten out of a car when the shooting started,' he explained to The Sun.

"She ducked down behind another vehicle until the shooting stopped, but then the person whose car she was hiding behind floored it, hit her, ran her over, and dragged her for a couple of blocks."

Tobin said that Bentley had no connection with either party engaged in the shooting and was merely an unfortunate bystander.

"She was pretty sure she was going to die as she was dragged underneath the vehicle," he said.

"For the entire time, she was lying there trying to hold on and do whatever she could so she didn't end up getting kicked out under the wheel."

Could Have Been Murdered

Tobin said that video footage seemed to indicate the driver who struck Bentley was fully aware of her presence when fleeing the scene, ultimately running her over.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports that a group had been trying to enter the wrong car, which led to the shooting.

According to the police, a 35-year-old man fired shots, injuring a 25-year-old man who was promptly taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Bentley, however, was injured by a different car, driven by another 25-year-old man, who fled the scene once the shooting started.

Although the hit-and-run driver has been arrested, the shooting suspect is still at large.

Bentley, originally hailing from Bingham, east of Nottingham, relocated to Missouri last year when Vassilev, 23, joined the MLS side St. Louis FC.

Vassilev, originally from Savannah, Georgia, signed with Villa in 2020 but had limited appearances with the team, with the team having been released on loan to play for Burton Albion and later Cheltenham Town.

He eventually returned to the United States in 2021, playing two seasons with Inter Miami before signing with St. Louis City last year.

Meanwhile, Bentley graduated last summer from the University of York with a degree in mathematics and physics.