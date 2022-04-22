Who is Dr. Maria Ryan? Rudy Giuliani, 77, Had Secret Affair With 56-Year-Old Girlfriend Before His Divorce

Dr. Maria Ryan,56, the long-time girlfriend of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has constantly hogged limelight since her first appearance with him in 2020.

Giuliani's wife, Judy Nathan had accused him of having an extra-marital affair with Ryan even before they were separated. Nathan had also called Ryan her husband's "mistress" during their divorce proceedings in 2019.

Did Maria Ryan use Giuliani to Become Famous?

Following Ryan's ability to participate in the talk shows on complex issues varying from politics, external affairs and other important global issues, the social media followers keep a close check on Ryan's activities. This has made her a public figure.

However, a faction of people have accused Maria Ryan for being "over ambitious", adding that she had used Giuliani's connections to rise to sudden fame.

Some of Ryan's detractors pointed out that being the lawyer of former U.S. president Donald Trump, Giuliani helped Ryan in establishing connections that helped her personally as well as professionally. The followers have even gone to the extent of questioning her credentials, demanding explanations on the authenticity of her educational qualifications.

Maria Ryan has achieved a doctorate degree in healthcare administration and also has a master's degree in nursing. She is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner who specializes in Emergency Medicine.

Presently, she is the CEO of Cottage Hospital. She is referred to as a strong personality, an energetic leader and a dynamic speaker who does not hesitate to offer her views, irrespective of the controversies.

According to a report carried in The Providence Journal in 2018, Rudy Giuliani and Ryan had met at a resort in New Hampshire which Rudy had denied point blank.

In 2019, Giuliani, 77, was also pictured with Ryan at a dinner hosted by former U.S. president Donald Trump in White House.

However, their first public appearance soon after Giuliani's divorce had invited a sharp retort on various social media platforms. The social media followers had accused the duo for having mislead and cheated their respective spouses.

A twitter user while replying to @justinbaragona wrote, "It could be worse: @RudyGiuliani's girlfriend, Woodsville (NH) Cottage Hospital CEO Dr Maria Ryan, has a PhD from a for-profit mail-order diploma mill which doesn't exist anymore. She does have several legitimate nursing degrees, however. @MariaRyanNH."