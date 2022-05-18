Who is Douglas Law? 60-Year-Old West Virginia Man Travels to Philippines to Have Sex with 14-Year-Old Girl, Pleads Guilty to Sex Tourism

A 60-year-old West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to "sex tourism" after he traveled to the Philippines to have sex with a minor girl.

Hailing from West Virginia, Douglas Law may be sentenced to 30 years imprisonment in addition to a fine of $250,000, stated the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia on Monday.

The news has created an uproar on social media as people have condemned the act calling Law a "pervert" and a "child rapist".

The social media followers have called upon the authorities to give rigorous imprisonment to Law so as to send a strong message to sex offenders.

Wealthy Men from Developed Countries Lure Minor Girls in Poor Nations

Expressing anguish over the prevailing circumstances in the third world countries, a cross section of the social media followers stated that stricter laws must be framed to book the sex offenders who lure young girls and women with money and other expediencies.

A report published by the New York Post stated that Law connected with the 14-year-old girl on social media, sent her money in lieu of explicit photos and videos. The report further stated that Law traveled to the Philippines in May 2019 and had sex with the minor girl in a hotel room.

Law traveled to the Philippines 10 times between 2014 to 2019. The social media followers are speculating that this must not be the first time that Law had indulged in sex with a minor girl adding that he must be a habitual offender. They have also called upon the investigators to delve deep into his history stating that there could be a possibility that he had committed sex offence in US as well.

It is noteworthy that sex tourism upholds human trafficking and slavery and no country's law permits child pornography or sex with minors.

A Twitter user, while expressing his views stated, "Sex Tourism? Ahhh Child Rapist. #MSM Douglas Law, 60, admitted to breaking the law when he traveled overseas to have sex with an underage girl, pleading guilty to one count of "sex tourism," the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia announced Monday."