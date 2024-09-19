The glamorous CEO of a company alleged to have produced the explosive pagers responsible for killing 12 people and injuring thousands in one of the most deadly attacks ever conducted by Israel against Hezbollah has been photographed.

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, who studied in London and lists 'disaster management' among her skills, is listed as the CEO of BAC Consulting, a Hungary-based company reportedly responsible for supplying the devices to the Lebanese group. She has denied any involvement with the pagers, telling a U.S. TV station, "I don't make the pagers. I'm merely an intermediary. I believe you have misunderstood." But who is this glamorous woman who has suddenly come to light?

Glamorous Woman With a Bundle of Qualifications

Barsony-Arcidiacono, who is in her 40s, boasts an impressive array of credentials from institutions like the London School of Economics. It is understood that she lived in Gospel Oak, North London, while completing her 13 years of studies at universities across the UK.

Barsony-Arcidiacono's areas of expertise include International Relations and Business Development, with notable contributions to a Nobel Peace Prize and significant work on climate and conflict resolution.

Her resume also highlights her proficiency in seven languages, including Russian and Italian.

From 2015 to 2017, she pursued a diploma in politics at the London School of Economics, following four years at the School of Oriental and African Studies, where her thesis focused on climate change risks in Guinea Conakry.

Before that, she was at University College London from 2002 to 2006, working toward a PhD in Physics.

On the scientific platform ResearchGate, she lists her skills as 'Quantum Mechanics' and 'Disaster Management.'

In her CV on the BAC Consulting website, she presents herself as a scientist, stating: "I am a scientist using my very diverse background to work on interdisciplinary projects for strategic decision-making (water&climate policy, investments).

"With excellent analytical, language, and interpersonal skills, I enjoy working and leading in a multicultural environment where diversity, integrity, and... humor are valued."

Envious Professional Career

Prior to her role as Chief Executive of BAC Consulting, her most recent position was as a project manager overseeing a Hydrological Programme in Paris for UNESCO.

Initial reports suggest that the pagers used by Hezbollah were supplied by a Taiwanese firm named Gold Apollo.

However, company executives clarified on Wednesday morning that Gold Apollo merely authorized the branding on the devices, which were actually manufactured and distributed by BAC Consulting KFT.

"Apollo Gold Corporation has established a long-term private label authorisation and regional agency cooperation with BAC," a statement read.

"According to the agreement, we authorise BAC to use our brand trademark for production sales in specific regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are entirely handled by BAC."

Gold Apollo's chairman, Hsu Ching-kuang, told journalists today that his company has held a licensing agreement with BAC for the past three years but did not offer any proof of the contract.

He also said that he negotiated the licensing deal in Europe with a Taiwanese woman he assumed was a regional representative of BAC. "She had already flown several times to Europe," he said, claiming the woman called herself Teresa.

"From beginning to end, they never mentioned Lebanon."

BAC Consulting Kft, a limited liability company, was founded in May 2022. The company's website, which has since been taken down, mentions that BAC Consulting collaborated with telecommunications firms to "bridge technologies in Asia."