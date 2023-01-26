Who Is Clara Chia Marti? Gerard Piqué Goes Instagram Official With New Flame Amid Bitter Split With Shakira

Gerard PiquÃ© and his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti made their Instagram relationship official on Wednesday, weeks after his ex-girlfriend Shakira dropped a diss track about the former soccer star, which has since topped Spotify's Global Charts. Pique cuddled up to his new girlfriend, 23, in a happy selfie that soon garnered one million likes.

The former footballer had a turbulent split from Shakira some time back and since then the singer has shown her disgust with Pique on social media. Pique, 35, and Shakira, 45, split in June 2022 after a 12-year relationship amid cheating allegations that has taken a bitter turn.

They Are a Couple

On Wednesday Pique shared a photograph of Marti and himself making it official that they are together. Pique and the PR student were seen cuddling in the photo while on a restaurant patio. The two apparently began dating while the footballer was still dating the singer of "Beautiful Liar."

The two people smiled slyly at the camera while wearing matching all-black attire. Although PiquÃ© didn't provide any caption, fans quickly added their own captions to the photo.

"I would have been ashamed," one user said. Another wrote: "imagine ruining your family life with your wife and children because you couldn't keep your willy in your pants."

"She doesn't compare to the mother of your children," a third user wrote.

Shakira was said to have started building a wall to divide her home from that of her ex-mother-in-law following her breakup with Pique.

Venting Out Her Anger

Shakira reportedly realized her ex-boyfriend had been cheating on her after she apparently saw that a strawberry jam jar had been consumed while she was abroad. Shakira then made another allusion to the strawberry jam in the music video for Te Felicito in April, which included a scene of her partner Rauw Alejandro's head inside an open refrigerator.

According to ShowNews Today, Shakira deduced that someone else had been staying at their house when she discovered the jar because she knew that Pique and his two sons Sasha, 10, and Milan, 7, didn't like strawberry jam.

In the music video for her single Te Felicito, the singer can be seen entering a refrigerator to find Rauw's head waiting for her.

It comes after Shakira apparently placed a horrifying life-size witch doll on her Spanish balcony, which looks over the apartment of her ex-mom-in-law.

Neighbors claim to have heard Shakira "blasting the song at full volume" from her house, which contains lyrics directed against his new partner.

Shakira makes it quite clear that she is referring to the 23-year-old her former partner is rumored to have started dating last year before they split, saying: 'I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.'

Shakira's latest song contains some scathing verses directed at Pique and his alleged new flame Clara Chia Marti, but it also contains a few harsh words for her ex-mother-in-law.

One of the lines of the song contains: "You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury..."

According to reports, Shakira's relationship has soured with Montserrat BernabÃ©u, Pique's mother after she warmly accepted her son's new relationship.