The World Health Organisation stated on Tuesday that it was witnessing a very large acceleration of the coronavirus or COVID-19 infections in the US which had the potential of becoming the new epicentre.

In the last 24 hours, 85 percent of the new cases reported were from Europe and also the US, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris mentioned to the reporters. Out of the reported cases, 40 percent were from the United States.

US under threat of becoming new epicentre

Asked whether the United States could become the new epicentre, Harris said: "We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US So it does have that potential.

"...They (the United States) have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity," Harris added. Overall, the global outbreak was accelerating very rapidly and she expected large increases in case numbers and deaths from the 334,981 cases and 14,510 deaths reported.

(With agency inputs)