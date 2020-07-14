US President Donald Trump is in the news again for all the wrong reasons. After a series of controversial statements regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he is now being trolled on social media for retweeting game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claim that says 'everyone is lying' about the coronavirus.

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it," tweeted Chuck Woolery.

Woolery's conspiracy theory states that the lies are being spread by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), media, doctors, and democrats, to thwart efforts of Trump's re-election. The president's retweet has led to the opinion that he is terming the CDC, media and doctors as liars.

Trump Chooses Game Show Host Over Doctors?

Trump's latest stunt was also slammed by Democrats. "The fact that our very stable genius president prefers to be briefed about the pandemic by a game show host on Twitter instead of scientists and doctors tells you everything you need to know about how clueless and pathetic the Trump administration is. Trump must be defeated," said Bernie Sanders.

Even common people are taking to Twitter to slam Trump for trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis for his reelection. "That's why the whole world shut down to get Trump out of office," tweeted Denis Harmon.

"You really can't have a conversation with someone who honestly thinks that all this was created just to get Trump out of office. It's an insane and utterly idiotic conspiracy theory," said another Twitter user Angela Belcamino.

Florida - A Reflection of America's Plight

While Trump is busy blaming everyone for trying to defeat him in this year's general elections, the reality is that the US has a total of 3,479,483 coronavirus cases—highest in the entire world—with 138,247 deaths so far. In fact, in Florida, the southernmost state of the country, COVID-19 cases are nearing the population of some countries.

Statistics show that Australia with 25 million population has 9,980 cases of COVID -19, whereas South Korea with 51 million population has 13,479 cases of coronavirus. When compared to these countries, Florida has 282,435 cases with a population of 21 million. The sunshine state also reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state recorded 15,300 new cases on Saturday, July 11.

Florida, in many ways, reflects the reality the citizens of the US are faced with. The country tops the list of worst countries by the coronavirus. Brazil stands second with 1,887,959 cases, and 72,921 reported deaths. The difference between the two countries is massive 1,591,525 cases.

Who is Chuck Woolery?

Charles Herbert Woolery, popularly known as Chuck Woolery, is a former American game show host, talk show host, and musician. He hosted Wheel of Fortune from 1975 to 1981, Love Connection from 1983 to 1994, Scrabble from 1984 to 1990, Greed on Fox from 1999 to 2000, and Lingo on Game Show Network from 2002 to 2007.

Among these, the most popular show Love Connection, a dating game show where singles attempt to connect with a compatible partner. The show has been criticized for its questionable standards of decency.

Being a staunch Republican supporter, Woolery is known for his conspiracy theories that had anti-Muslim undertones. In 2017, Woolery was accused of antisemitism following a series of tweets from him claiming that Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin had a Jewish heritage. Woolery is known for making claims without substantiating them with proof.