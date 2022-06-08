Who is Christopher Gibbons? White Supremacist Targets Harry And Meghan's Son Archie In His Podcast

Christopher Gibbons, a white supremacist, described Harry and Meghan's son Archie as an "abomination that should be put down" in a sickening online podcast. He also called for the Duke of Sussex to be "judicially killed for treason" and "prosecuted" during the Black Wolf Radio, a chat program he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh.

Gibbons and Patten-Walsh said they were against mixed-race relationships and used Harry and Meghan's marriage as an example. The pair is currently on trial at the Kingston Crown Court in England for encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism through the podcast. They denied all the accusations against them.

During the trial, both of them said they did not encourage any acts of terrorism through their podcast between March 3, 2019, and February 9, 2020. Gibbons also denied the claims of involving in terrorist publications. He allegedly uploaded several videos to an online account called The Radicalisation Library from April 2018 and February 2020.

"(They) are men who hold extreme right-wing views. They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists. They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech. What they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated", Anne Whyte QC said.

Who is Christopher Gibbons?

Gibbons, 38, is allegedly a White Suprematist who hails Carshalton in south London. The court heard nearly 23 lengthy audio podcasts posted online by Gibbons and co-host Patten-Walsh to an account that has 128 subscribers. The audio clips featured "quite crude" background images with music. The pair alleged endorsed the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016. They allegedly referred to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack as "sluts". The pair also glorified the shooting spree by Brenton Tarrant in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019. Over 50 people died in the incident during Friday prayers at two mosques.

"They start screaming, and that's the bit that pleases me because I hate those people. And it's a sign of masculine, even though it was done by a sand n*****, masculine terror against women", Patten-Walsh allegedly said through the podcast.

Gibbons allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks against Asian and black MPs and bemoaned their existence through his podcast with co-host Patten-Walsh. The pair depicted the black and Asian MPs as rapists, Whyte told jurors.

"They reserve particular hatred for mixed-race relationships, and they use Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage and children as prime examples of this. Christopher Gibbons referred to his views that the Sussex's baby was an abomination that should be put down and Prince Harry should be prosecuted and found guilty and judicially killed for treason", the prosecutor said.

The trial will continue on Thursday, June 9.