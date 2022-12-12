Who Is Chris Beck? Retired Navy SEAL Who Came Out as Transgender is Transitioning Back after Calling Sex Change 'Worst Mistake of My Life'

A retired Navy SEAL who made headlines a decade ago after transitioning from a man to a woman has decided to detransition and has slammed trans activists for "taking advantage" of him. Kristin Beck, 55, is now switching back to the sex of his birth and will be reverting to his previous and original name Chris Beck.

Beck has also called on Americans to "wake up" about how transgender health services are hurting children and claimed that coming out as a transgender and changing his sex was the "worst mistake" of his life after being given hormones following a one-hour consultation on sex change.

Realizing Her Mistake

Beck had a flawless record having served in the Navy for 20 years, including the SEAL Team Six, the most skilled special unit in the US military. She came out as a transgender around 10 years ago but now has decided to detransition after realizing that she made a "mistake".

In an interview with conservative influencer Robby Starbuck that was released earlier this month, Beck said, " Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it."

"Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I'm not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help."

"I take full responsibility," he continued. "I went on CNN and everything else, and that's why I'm here right now, I'm trying to correct that."

Beck said this in reference to an interview he gave to CNN in June 2013 when he discussed his gender transition on Anderson Cooper's show. He claims alleges that he was employed by a doctor from the Department of Veterans Affairs and other activists to further and "normalize" their radical transgender agenda.

"I was used ... I was very naive, I was in a really bad way, and I got taken advantage of. I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn't," he said during the interview.

With gender clinics "over all of America," Beck claimed, he is speaking out against transgenderism to safeguard children in the current political context.

"There are thousands of gender clinics being put up over all of America. As soon as [kids] go in and say, 'I'm a tomboy or this makes me feel comfortable' and then a psychologist says, 'oh, you're transgender'. And then the next day you're on hormones â€“ the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds," he said.

"Does this seem right," he asked. "This is why I am trying to tell America to wake up."

Making Herself Victim

While serving in the Navy, Beck made 13 deployments and was awarded more than 50 medals and ribbons, including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star, for his service. Beck said that receiving hormones throughout his transition just required an hour-long consultation at Veterans Affairs.

"I walked into a psychologist's office [and] in one day I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff," Beck said.

"I had so much going wrong in my system when I started taking those," he added. "Some of that was paid for by the VA, and I'm sorry to the American people that I did that."

He also said that it has been roughly seven years since he last took the hormones.

"This is a billion-dollar industry between psychologists, between surgeries, between hormones, between chemicals, between follow-up treatments," he said. "There are thousands of gender clinics popping up all over our country. And each of those gender clinics is going to be pulling in probably over $50 million."

Speaking as Kristen in his 2013 interview, she discussed how she spent her whole lifeâ€”including her 20 years in the militaryâ€”suppressing her genuine emotions.

Beck expressed concern about how her "brothers in arms" would respond if she revealed her true gender.

"There's a chance if they took it (badly) I may be dead today," she said during the interview. "It's hard to say what the reaction would be."

At the time, Beck said that she didn't start living her "true" life as a woman until 2011 when she retired from the service.