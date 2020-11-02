Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), is currently in quarantine after one of his contacts was tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the 55-year-old former Ethiopian foreign minister who has been leading the battle against the pandemic for the past nine months revealed that he is symptom-free and is feeling well.

WHO Chief Working from Home

Tedros also revealed that he will be working from home in the coming days as a precautionary measure.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," tweeted Tedros.

Tedros also urged people to follow all the health guidelines to protect themselves from coronavirus infection. WHO has previously requested everyone to follow strict measures including mask usage and social distancing as primary measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Latest Updates

The novel coronavirus apparently originated from Wuhan, China, has already claimed the lives of more than 1.2 million people worldwide, and the number of positive cases has crossed 46 million. The United States continues to be the worst affected nations due to the pandemic outbreak, and the country has recorded more than 2,34,000 deaths and nine million positive cases. A few days back, US presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the citizens of the United States that the country is heading towards a dark winter. He had also lashed out at the Trump administration for not taking effective measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

In the meantime, a new wave of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in European countries like France and England. As new positive cases started soaring up, Boris Johnson has ordered a lockdown in the country. France is also embracing strict measures to curb the spread of this deadly virus.