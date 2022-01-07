Who is Cesar Sanchez? NYC Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing Student for Years

A school teacher was arrested for allegedly grooming and sexually abusing a student for years. The principal of the school was sacked for mishandling the serious allegations. According to NY Daily News, Cesar Sanchez, 39, a science teacher and baseball coach at KIPP Washington Heights made sexually suggestive comments to the girl when she was in fourth grade.

According to a complaint filed on December 22 in Manhattan Criminal Court, Sanchez repeatedly groped and pressed his crotch against her when she was in middle school. The principal of the school, Danny Swersky was fired soon after Sanchez's arrest for his handling of the matter.

"Danny Swersky failed to follow KIPP NYC's procedures or meet KIPP NYC's expectations in how he handled this matter," superintendent Jim Manly wrote in an email to parents on Thursday, January 6 morning.

Who is Cesar Sanchez?

Cesar Sanchez had been teaching at the school for six years. He is married to the principal of another KIPP school. The couple has two children.

In 2018, Sanchez was given the 'Blackboard Award' by the New York Family publication. In his acceptance speech, the teacher had expressed gratitude to 'the amazing families who trust him with their kids every single day.'

Two girls

According to NYDaily, the allegations against Sanchez came to light after the student and her mother complained to the school officials that the teacher is making her daughter uncomfortable by 'crossing lines.' A source familiar with the events noted that Sanchez even asked the girl to be friends on Instagram.

The student then noted that she had even heard of Sanchez being 'inappropriate' towards another girl. According to the source, the school officials involved the police after speaking with the second girl. The identities of either of the students are not clear at the moment.

'Sexually suggestive and lewd comments'

The girl, now 14, told the detectives that Sanchez had made 'sexually suggestive and lewd' comments when she was in fourth grade. By the time she reached seventh grade, Sanchez had begun groping her.

According to the complaint, the abuse stopped for a while due to online classes in 2020, but the teacher touched the girl's breast and pushed his crotch against her in February 2021. Arrested on December 23, Sanchez is facing charges of sexual conduct against a child and endangering child welfare. His bond is set at $7500.

The principal, Danny Swersky's comment was not available on the matter.