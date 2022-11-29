Catherine Ommanney, the Real Housewives of DC alum, has shocked masses with her kiss-and-tell, claiming that she had an affair with Prince Harry back in 2006 when she was 34 years old and he was 21.

She said they had some mutual friends in the property business. Catherine told The Sun she shared the "most intense kiss" with the prince when she was a 34-year-old mother of two.

The reality star believes Harry will not write about her in his new biography about his ex-girlfriends. "I doubt I will be in Harry's book as a prince can't run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two...it's just not the done thing," Catherine shared.

The "Incredible Kiss"

Catherine, who was divorced from her ex-husband Stephen, met Harry one night in May 2006. They went out drinking together at the Art Bar in London's Chelsea and the South Kensington nightclub Eclipse, and then to Harry's friend's Chelsea apartment. Catherine claims they first started to mess around before he kissed her.

"We went upstairs to the bathroom and started mucking about like teenagers, singing into toothbrushes like they were microphones," the reality star said. "We got into the bath with our clothes on and one of our friends took a photo on my phone. Harry and I went to the kitchen and he made a great bacon sandwich. We sat in the kitchen chatting for ages and we both had the giggles. We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home. It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life...I was absolutely speechless."

Catherine believes they both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for her. She said she called him "baby" due to his affinity for lollipops. "If he wasn't a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man."