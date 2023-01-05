Who Is Catherine Gurd? Stunning Blue-Eyed 'Peach Bowl Girl' Who Went Viral on Social Media is 19-Year-Old College Lacrosse Star

The mystery over the "Peach Bowl Girl," a stunning young woman who became a social media sensation after making a brief television appearance during the Georgia Bulldogs' game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, has been revealed. The gorgeous woman has been identified as Catherine Gurd, Xavier University lacrosse player.

Gurd went viral during Georgia Bulldogs' showdown with Ohio State on New Year's Day. The stunning young woman was featured on the broadcast, with TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard writing, "Someone find me this gal from Ohio State... for the love of god." Since then she has gone viral on social media.

Breaking the Internet

Gurd ushered in the new year by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State on Saturday. TV cameras swept the audience as the seconds passed in a tense Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Watch video here

Gurd caught their attention since she was staring intently on the pitch while clasping her hands together as if in prayer. Even though she was only in the spotlight for three seconds, the New Albany resident completely crashed social media.

Since then, Sheppard's video has been viewed more than 3.8 million times.

Gurd too knows that she has become a sensation overnight. On Monday, she confirmed the rumors that she was the "Peach Bowl Girl" in question in a video that she posted on her own TikTok channel. She captioned the video, "When you kick off 2023 with a new name," with the clip.

In another TikTok video, Gurd addressed the attention she was receiving by jokingly commenting, "POV your 3 seconds on tv somehow makes you go viral."

Gurd, who has 23,000 Instagram followers and counting, also uploaded the now-famous screenshot of herself in a post on Sunday recapping the exciting night on other social media platforms.

"Buckeyes forever," she captioned the snap.

Dream Girl

The Buckeyes were dealt a crushing defeat after Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed what would have been a game-winning 50-yard field goal against the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. Georgia defeated Ohio State 42-41 to advance to the NCAA championship game.

Following the Horned Frogs' Fiesta Bowl victory over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Georgia will play TCU on Monday in Los Angeles.

However, Gurd seems to have emerged as the biggest sensation during the match.

One fan gushed: "Those are some heartbreaker blue eyes"

"Those eyes, that will make a man move to OHIO right there," wrote another.

"I saw her on TV and was just speechless," wrote yet another user.

"By far the most beautiful freaking eyes," another TikTok user wrote.

Gurd, a student at WLAX who is majoring in biomedical sciences and has over 30k Instagram followers, is also quite popular on social media.

She excelled in both hockey and lacrosse while a high school student, serving as captain for three years. During her junior season, she recorded 28 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers.

Gurd received first-team all-conference and first-team all-region recognition during the previous campaign.

"[She] led her team to back-to-back state runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, compiling a 39-8 record" during this period.

And she also "earned academic All-Honors from 2017-21... [and] also played club lacrosse for Impact Lacrosse." And now she has gained admirers off the pitch and received a ton of comments on her reaction videos as a result of her internet fame.