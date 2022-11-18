All attention is on Caroline Ellison, the CEO of Alameda Research, ever since FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried blamed her for the downfall of his billionaire dollar empire.

Ellison, the on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend of SBF, was appointed as chief executive officer of Alameda â€“ FTX's sister company â€“ in October 2021.

She lived in with nine other colleagues in a $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas. This is quite interesting as all the ten roommates were romantically or sexually involved with one another, making it a polycule which is a romantic network of multiple people typically linked by overlapping sexual relationships.

Worked With SBF at Jane Street

Ellison is the daughter of Glenn Ellison, an economist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In an interview, she revealed that she was pretty obsessed with Harry Potter when she was a kid. Ellison graduated from Stanford University.

Before heading Alameda Research, Ellison worked at Jane Street, a New York-based trading firm, in 2016. SBF also worked at Jane Street as a trader from 2014 to 2017. Ellison moved to quantitative trading firm Alameda Research in 2018 as a trader. It took her three years to move from being a trader at Alameda to being the firm's CEO.

Her Tumblr Blog

Ellison's Tumblr blog, which was managed under the handle worldoptimization, shed some light about her personality and take on "polyamorous" (having multiple loving, intentional and intimate relationships at the same time) living. In the post, Ellison reportedly listed attractive traits in a man, including "controlling most major world governments" and "sufficient strength to physically overpower you". The post referenced polyamory and described it like a harem-like situation that lends credence to the FTX polycule claims.

"When I first started my forary into poly, I thought of it as a radical break from my trad past, but I've come to decide the only acceptable style of poly is best characterized as something like "imperial Chinese harem"," it says. "None of this non-hierarchical bull**it; everyone should have a ranking of their partners, people should know where they fall on the ranking and they should be vicious power struggles for the higher ranks."

Regular Amphetamine Use

The 28-year-old claimed to be a "regular amphetamine user" in a April 2021 Twitter thread. Ellison tweeted "Nothing like regular amphetamine use to make you appreciate how dumb a lot of normal, non-medicated human experience is." Now, this post of hers has gone viral on social media platforms amid reports that parent company FTX funnelled $10 billion in client funds to Alameda to help bolster the firm's risky bets.

Since the much-publicized collapse of FTX, rumors of amphetamine use by SBF's inner circle have run wild. SBF had himself admitted in a podcast interview in October 2020 to experimenting with Adderall and other amphetamines. He said nootropics or brain-boosting drugs can be life-changing, though the effects for most aren't much different than coffee.