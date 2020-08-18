The world needs to administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year for helping to remove the risks of complicating coronavirus or COVIUD-19 infections, the WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward mentioned on Tuesday.

More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO Urges for Anti-Flu Vaccination

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a briefing in Geneva that studies to date showed that less than 10 percent of the population has evidence of antibodies against the virus.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 21.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 774,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)