Footballer Bryce Gowdy (17), who was recently recruited to the team at Georgia Tech, breathed his last on Monday, after being hit by a freight train. He was to join the Georgia Tech team on January 6 and had completed his classes at Deerfield Beach High School early, in order to join the Georgia Tech team.

Who is Bryce Gowdy?

A student at Deerfield Beach High School, Florida, Gowdy was recently recruited at Georgia Tech and was set to join its football team on January 6. On Sunday, he had tweeted his excitement about joining the team.

The 17-year old had finished his classes at Deerfield Beach High School a semester early, so that he could join Georgia Tech's football team, on Jan 6. Website 24/7 ranked him as a 4-star prospect. He signed the letter of intent with the Georgia Tech football team on December 18.

He breathed his last on Monday

The 17-year old was struck by a freight train on Monday morning and he later died at Broward Health North hospital, Broward County Sheriff's office said in a statement, CNN reported.

He was struck by the freight train at Deerfield Beach, after which Brownfield County Sheriff's office got a call at 4:00 a.m. alerting that a freight train had hit a person. Paramedics took Gowdy to Broward Health North, where he died. BSO Homicide and Crime Scene detectives were investigating the circumstances of his death Monday.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office did not have any other details on the incident and said the cause and manner of Gowdy's death would be determined by the medical examiner.

Condolences pour in

Georgia Tech Coach Geoff Collins wrote on Twitter, "We are heartbroken. Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech Football Family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him".

"HEARTBROKEN", wrote Deerfield Beach Football team.