The British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby who was trolled for walking weirdly on the runway is one of the most sought after models in the world. The 24-year-old model is also one of the most envied women because of her curvy body. She went on to become popular on Instagram after she started uploading flamboyant pictures of herself in which she flaunted her curves. Mawby currently has over 10.7 million followers on Instagram.

Mawby acquired a lot of attention after she started dating the rapper, Tyga. This was shortly after the singer broke up with the makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner. However, their relationship was short-lived and they eventually parted ways. Not many people know the fact that Rose is 5'2 and yet, has managed to make it to the top.

So, how exactly does Mawby maintain such an amazing figure? Well, Rose has her personal trainer who creates the best workout programs that allow her to maintain her curvy body. While explaining more about her fitness routine, she says, "I train with Dean four times or more a week for one hour each time. We usually work on my glutes, abs and conditioning my body sessions with some cardio."

The runway model carries herself with so much confidence but, has been a victim of eating disorders when she was a teenager. "I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy and hated my body," she told Daily Mail.

However, the model decided to take a step back and tried not to be hard on herself and has changed for the better. As per an article on Daily Mail, the model seems to handle critics and negative comments really well. She says, "I don't let the negativity get to me, it never ever gets to me. I'm so happy and I get more love than I ever have online."