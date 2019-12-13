Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans speculated that a reunion between the two former lovers would finally happen as the two stars are nominated in the upcoming 2020 Golden Globes. While all Pitt-Aniston fans could ask for was the two coming close, nothing as rumoured would be happening.

In a recent interview, Pitt cleared the air around his dating life since he split with Angelina Jolie. The "Moneyball" actor has been linked to several actress in recent days, including a rumoured reunion with his ex-wife Aniston.

Some false reports claimed that Aniston and Pitt were getting back together and were also planning to get married. Other false claims included Aniston and Pitt going on a romantic getaway. On Aniston's 50th birthday, reports claimed that Pitt reunited with his ex-lover at her private party. However, none of these claims were true. Pitt and Aniston are not reuniting and are not reigniting their romance.

"I stopped reading all press about 2004," the 55-year-old said. "Not just reviews. I mean any magazine in the doctor's office. Because some of it would bounce around like a rat in the skull. It would stay there, and it would inform some of my decisions and choices in work, in life, and I didn't find any of it helpful."

"I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out," Pitt continued.

The Ad Astra star added: "I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."

Aniston and Pitt have both been nominated for the 2020 Golden Globes: Aniston for Best Actress for "The Morning Show" and Pitt for Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

In the interview, Pitt also said that he used to be "uncomfortable" with his stardom.

"I spent most of the '90s hiding out and smoking pot," he shared. "I was too uncomfortable with all the attention. Then I got to a place where I was aware that I was imprisoning myself. Now I go out and live life, and generally people are pretty cool."

"After I stopped hiding out, once I got back out in the world, I realized that you have that ability to make someone feel good for a moment," Pitt added. "I'm not trying to say anyone is being brushed with my greatness. I'm trying to say that I have the opportunity to brighten someone's day. That's a rare thing."