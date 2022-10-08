Who is Behind Crimea Bridge Explosion? Russia Blames Ukrainian Saboteurs; Residents In Panic, Long Queues At Fuel Stations As Essentials' Supplies Halted Indefinitely

Russia blames Ukrainian saboteurs for the explosion on the only Bridge between Crimea and Russia. The blast rocked the Kerch Bridge, which is the key route for supplies in Crimea from the Russian mainland. A truck exploded on the Kerch bridge early on Saturday.

The attack took place on the bridge, which is protected with maximum security that includes attack dolphins. In the blast, seven oil tankers caught fire and a section of the bridge also collapsed into the sea.

Section of The Bridge Also Collapsed Into The Sea

The bridge is a key supply line to Crimea from the Russian mainland. Long queues have been formed at petrol stations as merely 40 days of fuel is rest on the peninsula.

Opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the bridge is always protected by sea, land, and air. Even a high-tech truck is also used by forces to detect explosives on the vehicles.

Seven Oil Tankers Caught Fire

But the explosion indicates that there was a lack in security systems. Pictures that appeared on the internet show the truck which exploded is seen being searched by the officials before being allowed on the bridge.

Despite the bridge being damaged, officials in Russia believe that trains will be able to run tonight. "Restoration work is being carried out. The progress of the restoration work and the restoration of traffic will be reported additionally," said the Russian Transport Ministry, according to Daily Mail.

Ukraine has not confirmed that it was behind the explosion on the Crimea bridge. But the Ukrainian defense ministry said on social media stated that "The guided-missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge - two notorious symbols of Ukrainian Crimea - have gone down. What's next in line, russkis?"

The blast has also been welcomed by a senior Ukrainian official. "Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to President Zelensky.

