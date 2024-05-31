Who Is Asiana Jayd Hung-Barnes? Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton in a Complex Relationship with NYC Hospitality Worker

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly involved in a complex romance with a hospitality worker who has been accompanying him since the beginning of the baseball season. Page Six reports that Stanton, 34, has been dating Asiana Jayd Hung-Barnes, a New Jersey native, since 2022.

The romance started after his breakup with actress Priscilla Quintana. The 27-year-old recently deleted her TikTok and Instagram accounts, but according to the publication, she had previously posted several photos hinting at a 'sneaky link' with Stanton - a slang term for a 'situationship'. She is also reportedly "tagging along" during the baseball season, staying in fancy hotel suites that he secretly books for her.

Secret Affair

Page Six reports that Hung-Barnes stayed at the Four Seasons in Baltimore in April, booked by Stanton, while the Yankees played a four-game series against the Orioles, which the team lost 3-1.

Stanton struggled during that series, like the rest of his team, but has otherwise played very well for the Yankees this season after a difficult year. He has hit 13 home runs so far, the ninth highest in MLB, with a .230 average and 29 RBIs in a rejuvenated offensive lineup following Juan Soto's offseason arrival.

Hung-Barnes was reportedly in Florida in February, where the Yankees held spring training for the 2024 season.

Page Six also quotes a source saying Stanton might be uncomfortable with how much Hung-Barnes had been sharing about their romance on social media before she deleted her accounts.

"Giancarlo doesn't like his business being out there but AJ is reckless on social media," a second source was quoted by Page Six as saying.

Always Uses Snapchat to Contact with Romantic Interests

The report also claims that Stanton prefers using Snapchat to communicate with romantic interests "because it's such a private app."

Before Hung-Barnes, Stanton was last linked with actress Priscilla Quintana.

Stanton, the designated hitter for the Yankees, earns around $32 million a year after signing a 13-year, $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Stanton and the Yankees are next in action on Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Angels.