Who Is Ashley Russell? Alabama Fitness Model Becomes Fifth Woman to Claim Adam Levine Sent Her Flirty and Lewd Messages

An Alabama college student has become the fifth woman to come forward and allege Adam Levine of sending her lewd messages on social media, according to reports. Ashley Russell, 21, claimed on Wednesday that Levine randomly stumbled upon her social media earlier this year and began chatting her up and sent her some flirty messages.

This comes just a day after four other women made similar claims about the Maroon 5 singer. Earlier this week Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged Levine of having an affair with her while his wife Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo was pregnant with his third child. A day later Levine's former yoga teacher Alanna Zabel along with two other women accused Levine of sending them flirtatious Instagram messages.

Bombshell Revelations

Russell who has just over 4,100 followers on Instagram and operates a fitness and workout account, claims that the singer began checking her Instagram stories in March before he started liking her photos and sending her direct messages.

The fitness fanatic, a senior at Auburn University, told the DailyMail in an interview that he would text her "almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m."

"I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him," Russell, who was just 20 at the time, claimed to the outlet.

"He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym."

Russell shared a series of screenshots of the alleged conversations with Levine, with the first message that the singer sent reading: "Leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip."

Later in their conversation, he allegedly asked her, "You're in college right?," before adding, "Nice work on legs. #commitment."

Russell told the outlet that she found it "weird" that Levine would supposedly speak to her but that she wanted to keep talking to him to see how far she could push him. "He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is 'big into fitness' and I have a fitness account. I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse," Russell said.

Russell, who compared herself to the Hollywood star as a "random girl in college," acknowledged that she found it "weird" that Levine would start a discussion with her but claimed she felt obliged to do so in order to see how far he would go.

The pleasant discussions, according to her, were practically daily but eventually ceased after she forewarned the father of two that he would be exposed for flirting with women online.

"When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me," she alleged.

Getting Dirtier

Russell, who was 20 at the time, claimed that after that Levine stopped messaging her but kept an eye on her Instagram posts. "I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing," she said.

Russell continued, "Considering his age and [that] he's married,]" she found it particularly odd that he said he discovered her on Instagram Explore feed. "I wonder what his [feed] looks like... all young women? Very odd to me," she said.

Russell now joins the four women who have publicly come forward with allegations that Levine exchanged seductive and occasionally inappropriate messages despite being wed to supermodel wife Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

The first lady, Instagram model Sumner Stroh, allegedly had an affair with the singer of "Girls Like You" when he was still married to wife Behati Prinsloo and claimed she felt "exploited."

Additionally, she told Page Six that she and Levine had a "physical" relationship after she "graduated college in 2021."

More women have subsequently come forward with claims of similar experiences with Levine as a result of the shocking revelations. On Tuesday, Levine's former yoga instructor Alanna Zabel also alleged that the singer had sent her several flirty and lewd messages.

Zabel alleged that Levine, during 2007 and 2010, when she was his trainer, had said that he wanted "to spend the day with you naked" and bragged to his friends about how she had "the best a** in town and it was cute."

"Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine. I was his yoga teacher for a few years from 2007-10. He often said that he told his friends his yoga teacher had the best a** in town and it was cute," Zebel wrote on Instagram.

Alyson Rose and comedian Maryka also shared screenshots of what they claimed to be lewd messages with the lead singer of Maroon 5 on Instagram on Tuesday.