The FBI has released images of seven individuals suspected of beating a police officer at the Washington DC during the Capitol riot on January 6.

According to the federal law enforcement agency, these people are now wanted for their alleged involvement in the assault of the DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Officer Mike Fanone that happened during the violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

Information Required

The images appeared to show seven men in the crowd. The FBI asked people to provide information about these individuals through its tip website for the riots.

The agency has also announced a $50,000 reward to anyone who will provide information leading to the "location, arrest and conviction" of those responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in the Washington DC on January 6, near the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters. The agency also released images of a man wearing a grey sweatshirt while carrying a backpack and wearing a mask.

The FBI stated that many law enforcement agencies were told of a suspected pipe bomb at the RNC at around 1 pm local time on the day of the riot. Almost 15 minutes later, reports about another pipe bomb near the DNC headquarters came in. However, DC police said they recovered the pipe bombs near the US Capitol later on the same day.

'Kill Him with His Own Gun'

The MPD narcotics officer, Fanone told CNN that during the Capitol riot, he was pulled into a crowed and tasered. The violent protesters who stormed the building took his gear, spare ammunition, police radio and his badge. There were also many people who yelled, "Kill him with his own gun".

Officer Fanone told the network, "So, the other option I thought of was to try to appeal to somebody's humanity. And I just remember yelling out that I have kids. And it seemed to work."

The authorities are still working to identify those who participated in illegal activity on January 6 that caused the death of five people. The violent pro-Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. But lawmakers finally completed the process, hours after the riot at the Capitol.

As of now, over 60 people have been charged with crimes at the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice, including Jake Angeli, Adam Johnson, Richard Barnett, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., Doug Jensen, Derrick Evans, Larry Rendell Brock, Eric Gavelek Munchel and Bradley Rukstales.

A retired veteran from Alabama, Lonnie Coffman, 70, was arrested by federal authorities while investigating the pipe bombs and noticed one of the guns in his vehicle. However, officials do not believe that Coffman is responsible for planting the pipe bombs.