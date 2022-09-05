Who are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson? 10 Dead, 15 Injured in Targeted Stabbings in Canada

Ten people were killed and 15 injured during a stabbing spree carried out by two men across Saskatchewan, in Central Canada, on Sunday. The suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, remain at large.

The attack was carried out at 13 separate locations including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Stabbing Was Targeted

The random attacks were carried out on Sunday morning. CBC reported that as per the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the first stabbing was reported at 5:40 a.m. local time followed by multiple calls of additional stabbings.

Stating that some of the victims were targeted, Blackmore said: "At this stage in our investigation, we believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly."

In a tweet the RCMP revealed the descriptions of the suspects. "Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation," read the post.

Describing the attackers, Blackmore said that the relation between the two is unclear. Urging the residents to stay vigilant and safe, Blackmore said that they don't know if the suspects have changed their vehicle.

Social media Reacts to the Killings

Advising precautions to the area residents, RCMP tweeted, "If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations."

Offering condolences to the victim's families, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted, "There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families."