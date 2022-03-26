Who Are Caroline and Daniel Pazienza? Parents Of Lauren Pazienza May Face Criminal Charges

The parents of 26-year-old New York event planner Lauren Pazienza, who allegedly shoved an elderly vocal coach to her death earlier this month, are likely to face 'criminal charges' for supposedly hiding her at their Long Island home for two weeks.

Both Caroline and Daniel, the parents of the accused, have come under verbal attack by the social media followers as many are accusing the two for allegedly shielding their daughter.

As per the reports carried out in cross section of the media, Pazienza's father Daniel runs a family-owned, third-generation cesspool-service company in nearby Holtsville, Suffolk County, Also, going by the claims of the company website, it was voted number one in both price and service.

Wealthy Parents Bail Out Lauren Pazienza

Caroline and Daniel have been married for 28 years, and Lauren was born in 1995.

The family later moved to Port Jefferson, where Pazienza had allegedly fled following Gustern's death.

Reportedly, Lauren Pazienza was charged with one count of first- degree manslaughter and two counts of second- degree assault after she allegedly pushed Barbara Gustern, 87, to the ground in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea on March 10.

Following the investigations, the police went to Long Island home. However, Lauren's father not only denied to Lauren's presence at home but also "refused to allow detectives to enter the premises."

The non-cooperative attitude of the accused's parents has not gone down well with the investigating agencies, hence their role has come under scanner.

It is pertinent to mention that before losing consciousness, Gustern had recalled the incident, telling the authorities that the push was "as hard as she had ever been hit in her life," and that Pazienza had called her a "b**ch," before attacking her.

Caroline and Daniel attended the arraignment of Lauren in the criminal court in Manhattan on March 22, 2022 and on March 25, 2022 they bailed Lauren out of Rikers Island in the Bronx, New York City.

A Twitter user wrote, "Oh I hope so. They should be sitting in a cell next to their POS daughter & the Laundries. Accused NYC shover Lauren Pazienza may have opened her parents up to charges, expert says https://nypost.com/2022/03/25/lauren-pazienza-may-have-opened-parents-up-to-charges-expert/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons... via @nypmetro#LaurenPazienza #nyc #barbaragustern #elderabuse."

"So Barbara Gustern's fatal shover's lawyer says that it's unclear whether Gustern was pushed or tripped and yet Lauren Pazienza went home and immediately started deleting everything about herself online. So from the start, days before Gustern died, she knew it was bad," stated a user.

Another user while expressing his resentment stated, "Lauren Pazienza had mommy Caroline and daddy Daniel get her high profile attorney Arthur Aidala. After harboring her in their house for 12 days while she was wanted for murder. Enough time to scrub her social media, clean up her online image, and then come forward with a lawyer."