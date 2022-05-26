Who Are Adriana Reyes and Juan Alvarez? Texas Shooter's Mother, Her Boyfriend Reveal Salvador Ramos' Dark Life

The mother of Texas school shooter has claimed that her son was a not a violent person. Adriana Reyes revealed that it was very surprising to her that Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed people. But she admitted that her son was a loner.

Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 21 people including 19 children.

Adriana Reyes Surprised Over Shooting Incident

Reyes also prayed for the victims who died in the incident. "My son wasn't a violent person. I'm surprised by what he did. I pray for those families. I'm praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They (the children) had no part in this," Reyes told Daily Mail.

She was speaking from a hospital in San Antonio, where her mother, who was shot by Ramos, was being treated for the gunshot wounds on her face.

Reports claimed that Ramos had toxic relations with her mother but Reyes rejected it saying she was in good terms with her son.

The final time the two spoke was last Monday. Reyes was not previously aware that her son had shot her mother.

Adriana Reyes's Boyfriend Claimed Ramos Was A Weird Person

Meanwhile, his mother's boyfriend claimed that Ramos was a weird one and he never socialized with him.

"He was kind of a weird one. I never got along with him. I never socialized with him. He doesn't talk to nobody," Juan Alvarez, who is in a relationship with Ramos mother, told NBC News.

He revealed that Ramos and her mother's relations were severe as they often engaged in fights over several issues.

Ramos was a "bullied student" with an "aggressive streak" and failed his graduation exams. He was a failing student who was a loner and had an argument with his grandmother for failing graduation before he shot her and then went on a carnage at Rodd Elementary School, according to people who knew Ramos.

Ramos' classmates claimed that he was subjected to homophobic slurs because of his speech problem, while many claimed that he was teased because of his dress sense.