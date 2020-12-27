The FBI raided a home in Antioch, on the outskirts of Nashville, after identifying a possible suspect behind the explosion on Christmas morning that injured three persons and damaged 41 business establishments. The investigators are apparently following the trail left by the human remains at the scene of the explosion.

Though the FBI has not officially identified a person of interest, nor established a motive behind the blast, multiple reports said the man the agencies have connected to the blast is Anthony Quinn Warner.

Who is Anthony Quinn Warner?

1. Very little is known about Warner, who is now the person of interest. Here is a penpix of the man, put together from what police sources have revealed about him, as well as from eyewitness accounts:

2. Anthony Quinn Warner is a 63-year-old who used to live at the Bakertown address, some 11 miles (18 km) southeast of Nashville. The two-storey, red-brick house sits on Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee. The police probe is particularly focused on the basement of the building.

3. The recreational vehicle (RV) used for the blast was parked at the address for many years, according to the neighbors. A Google Street View image of the house from 2019 showed the vehicle parked in the driveway. Neighbors vouch that the vehicle had looked suspicious as it rarely moved about.

4. According to the neighbors, the man who lived at the address often kept to himself and seemed to live alone.

5. Investigators now say Warner had transferred the title of the property for $0 to a Los Angeles woman in November this year.

6. The investigators are puzzled as to how someone would blow up an explosive-laden RV after warning people about the impending blast. The motive does not appear to have been of killing people in dozens. Establishing the identity of the man and unravelling his antecedents will be essential to unlocking the mystery behind the attack.

7. Investigators say behavioral analysts working on the case. Also, evidence collected from the scene of the blast will be sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, other reports have said the investigators have around to the conclusion that the Nashville explosion was a suicide attack. The ATF and the FBI raided a duplex home in Antioch, southeast of Nashville. Residents living near the brick home said they noticed the recreational van at the home in the last two weeks. The building sits on a part of the town that's replete with rental homes.

The authorities said there is no active manhunt at the moment. The law enforcement also said they are not seeing further threat to the public. "We can't confirm any individuals or anybody that we've identified ... At this point we are not prepared to identify any single individual," FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski told CNN.