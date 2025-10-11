Who Is Anmol? Truck Driver Arrested in Oklahoma for Having 'No Name' on NY Driver's License Arrested Is Indian Who Illegally Entered US in 2023

The truck driver who was caught in Oklahoma after he was found carrying a New York State commercial driver's license with no first name has been identified as an Indian migrant who is believed to have entered the United States illegally in 2023 and now faces deportation.

ICE agents took Anmol Anmol into custody after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled him over for a routine inspection at a truck weigh station along I-40 last month, the Department of Homeland Security said on Friday. When asked for identification, Anmol presented a valid New York commercial driver's license — but instead of his first and middle names, it strangely read "No Name Given."

Real Identity Now Out

Anmol entered the United States illegally in 2023 and was later released into the country by the Biden administration, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Following his arrest, Anmol was placed in removal proceedings.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed to The New York Post that his license, issued on April 14 and valid until May 26, 2028, was genuine.

His license carried the "Class A" designation, which permits the holder to drive large or heavy vehicles in the U.S., and listed his address as Richmond Hill.

A small star in the top right corner marked the license as a REAL ID, meaning it could be used to board domestic flights and access federal buildings without a passport. DHS officials slammed New York authorities for issuing commercial driver's licenses to people in the country illegally.

"Allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver's licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America's roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Friday.

"Thanks to the successful 287g partnership of ICE and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Anmol Anmol is no longer posing a threat to drivers," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Friday.

Legally Illegal

Troopers patrolling one of Oklahoma's main highways arrested 125 illegal immigrants over the course of a three-day operation. "New York is not only failing to check if applicants applying to drive 18-wheelers are US citizens but even failing to obtain the full legal names of individuals they are issuing commercial drivers' licenses to," McLaughlin said.

"DHS is working with our state and local partners to get illegal alien truck drivers who often don't know basic traffic laws off our highways."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, sharply blasted New York officials for issuing commercial driver's licenses like the one Anmol received.

"If New York wants to hand out CDLs to illegal immigrants with "No Name Given," that's on them," Stitt wrote on X. "The moment they cross into Oklahoma, they answer to our laws."

Stitt commended the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for their efforts along I-40, noting that they successfully stopped and arrested 125 illegal immigrants during the enforcement operation. "This is keeping Oklahomans safe," he said.

Anmol's arrest comes just months after another Indian national, who was in the U.S. illegally, was accused of killing three migrants in a crash on a Florida highway.

Harjinder Singh, in the country illegally since 2018, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide following the April 12 incident. The victims were identified as Haitian nationals: 30-year-old Herby Dufresne, 27-year-old Faniola Joseph, and 53-year-old Rodrigue Dor.