Who is Alisabeth Janai Lancaster? Florida School Board Candidate Says Doctors Treating Transgender Youth Should Hang from Trees

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, a school board candidate from Pensacola, Florida, said that doctors treating the transgender youth should be hanging from the tree. She made this statement at a political forum called "Closing Arguments" which has created a furor on social media.

A retired law enforcement officer, a conservative, Lancaster is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board. The LGBTQ community as well as the healthcare providers have slammed Lancaster for her statement adding that she should be "boycotted" for her discriminatory speech and attitude.

A faction of social media followers has also dubbed her as a "mentally twisted" person who went to the extremes of suggesting execution by hanging from a tree.

Alisabeth Janai Lancaster is Not a True Christian; Social Media

A report published by NBC News quoted Lancaster's speech wherein she said: "These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree." A video of her speech shared on social mediaby Alejandra Caraballo,a clinical instructor at Harvard Law's Cyberlaw Clinic and a transgender rights advocate has gone viral, the report stated further.

Tweeting on the issue, a social media follower stated, "Lynching is not a Christian value! Alisabeth Janai Lancaster is NOT a Christian, nor are those who agree with her. It is time for real Christians to stand up & knock down this bastardization of Christianity. Lynching violates the 10 Commandments. I sense Karma approaching her.

A tweet read, "Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, running for school board in NW Florida. She loves her Christian Values & rails against wokeness like CRT, anything trans; and calls for the murder, by lynching, of any doctor who provides care to a trans teen. #WWJD #GOPHypocrisy."

"This video contains speech from a candidate running for school board calling for the murder of physicians who treat transgender kids. I don't know why that sentence shouldn't yield IMMEDIATE criminal action against Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, but it should," read another tweet.