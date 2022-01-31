Who is Alexis Gabe? CA Woman, 24, Goes Missing in Suspicious Circumstances; her Car Found with Keys Inside

A California woman allegedly went missing in 'suspicious circumstances' on Thursday. Oakley resident, 24-year-old Alexis Gabe's car was found with keys still inside with her nowhere in sight. Alexis' family and friends searched the Antioch and Oakley areas this weekend but no sign of her was found.

Described as 5-foot-7 Asian with long black hair and brown eyes with glasses, Alexis' last known sight was on Benttree Way in Antioch on Wednesday night around 6:30 pm, The Sun reported. She was last seen donning a white tank top, a black and silver sweatshirt, black pants, and green and white shoes.

According to Oakley Police, Alexis' car, a silver sedan was found the next day with keys inside on Trenton Street and Oakley Road. Her friends and family are taking social media's help by spreading the news of her disappearance and her photographs.

The woman was reported to be with a male friend before going missing

Sergeant Brian Foreman told The Mercury News that authorities have contacted a male acquaintance who is said to have been with Alexis at an Antioch residence on Wednesday. No further information about his involvement and its extent are available at the moment. The identity of the male or his relation with the missing woman is also not known at the moment.

"We just want to make sure that if she is still out there, that her family and friends care about her and that we want her home safely," Alexis' cousin, Aly Zuasola told The Mercury News.

A Facebook page and GoFundMe site have been set up to assist with the search. At least two community searches were conducted following Alexis' disappearance, and a tipline was also set up. Local police are seeking the public's help to help locate the missing woman. Anyone with any information is requested to call 925-625-8060.