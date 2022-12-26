Who is Alexander Edwards? American Singer Cher, 76, Engaged to Man 40 Years Younger

American singer and TV personality Cher recently shared a photo of a large, pear-shaped diamond ring sparking rumours that the 76-year-old may be engaged. The photo also featured Alexander Edwards, her 36-year-old boy, whom she has been dating.

"THERE R NO WORDS," Cher tweeted. A second post read "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

Her tweets got fans pondering whether she was getting married. One fan said "Wait wait wait hold upp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???"

Edwards Music Producer

Alexander Edwards is a music executive and works for Def Jam Recordings which is owned by Universal Music Group. He is the vice-president of Def Jam Recordings. As such, he oversees the artistic development of songwriters and recording artists.

Edwards came into the spotlight when he was dating actress Amber Rose. He is also popular on social media. ae4president, Edward's Instagram page, is full of pictures showing his professional and personal life. The music producer is also active on Sound Cloud and Audiomack where he uploads his singles. Besides, Edwards has worked with Tyga on numerous songs and worked at the rapper's record label Last Kings Records.

Relationship with Cher

The two hit t the headlines when they were photographed holding hands on November 2 in Los Angeles. They wore matching all-black outfits at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Cher and Edwards had been photographed together at Paris Fashion Week in September.

Cher, who is the first female artist with the most number-one singles in US history, has also received criticism for the 40-year age gap between her and Edwards. But she hasn't been bothered by the age difference. The singer had confirmed her relationship with the music producer when she shared a photo of him by writing his name with a heart emoji. When asked if he was her new man, Cher responded with a emoji, and to another Twitter follower, she said "Love doesn't know math."

The Believe singer also spoke about Edwards her boyfriend on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Cher hasn't been married since rock musician Gregg Allman whom she divorced after nine days of marriage because of his heroin and liquor addiction. But she has dated some famous men, including Tom Cruise, Gene Simmons and Richie Sambora among others.