Who is Alex Kipman? Microsoft Executive Watches VR Porn in Front of Female Co-Workers; Report Exposes Toxic Culture at Microsoft

One of the top executives of Microsoft is being accused of watching porn in front of his female co-workers in the office. Alex Kipman watched the VR porn in the presence of female colleagues without their consent, according to multiple news media reports. Dozens of sexual harassment complaints have already been filed against the 'golden boy', who is the virtual reality chief in the company.

Kipman allegedly watched a sexy pillow fight involving young women in skimpy clothing in front of a half-dozen staffers. A screen in the room reportedly displayed the frisky video on a nearby TV for all the late-night employees to see while Kipman was watching it on a virtual reality headset, reported Business Insider.

Video Showed Women Taking Part in Sexualized Pillow Fight

The video showed women, who were dressed in skimpy outfits, taking part in a sexualized pillow fight.

One of the employees present at the meeting revealed that Kipman was watching VR porn which made workers incredibly uncomfortable. The staffer stated that he watched porn in the office in front of his women colleagues.

Kipman Inappropriately Touched Female Staffers

Multiple complaints filed against Kipman accuse him that the executive has inappropriately touched female employees as well. Despite several complaints against him, the executive is yet to be punished.

The report claimed that Microsoft employees deal with a number of verbal abuse and sexual harassment cases as the video is just one of the many instances.

Dozens of women staffers at the company have also banded together in an email chain to underline gender discrimination and the harassment they face in the company. Notably, merely 25% of the executives in Microsoft are women.

Microsoft Paid Less to Women Employees

A 2015 lawsuit had revealed that Microsoft was paying less to women employees and only a few of them were getting promotions rarely.

It came almost eight years after CEO Satya Nadella had pledged that he would clean up the company's culture and a crackdown on the 'talented jerks'. But there have been no serious actions with regard to such complaints.

Bill Gates Also Behaved Inappropriately to Female Employees

However, it's not the only that the executives are involved in such acts. There have been several instances of founder Bill Gates' flirtatious and inappropriate behaviors in the company.

In 1988, the founder allegedly lying on top of a woman during a company event. While in 2007 he was accused of sending inappropriate emails to a female employee.

The billionaire also had affairs with some female employees of Microsoft. His ex-wife Melinda had also accused him that cheated and breaking her trust.

Last year, Nadella had claimed that the 2021's Microsoft is very different from 2001 but the report claimed that he failed to take action against executives including Kipman over their pervy behavior.

Who is Alex Kipman

His Linkedin profile describes him as a Technical Fellow for AI and Mixed Reality in the Cloud and AI Group at Microsoft. Kipman, born in Curitiba in 1979, led multiple products for the company in including Kinect in 2010. The Brazilian engineer is also the lead developer of the Microsoft HoloLens smartglasses.

Kipman has a degree in software engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and he joined Microsoft in 2001.